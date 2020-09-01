BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. UBS Group lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Commerzbank raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

