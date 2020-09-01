BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €28.60 ($33.65) and last traded at €28.90 ($34.00). 9,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.00 ($34.12).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYW6. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.22. The company has a market capitalization of $983.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.28.

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

