Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $426.90

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $426.90 and traded as low as $418.80. Beazley shares last traded at $430.20, with a volume of 1,928,100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 484 ($6.32).

The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.90.

Beazley Company Profile (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

