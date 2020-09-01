Beer Money Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Beer Money token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $146,420.08 and approximately $5,626.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.40 or 0.05858592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015853 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io.

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

