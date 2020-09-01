Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Capitalization Achieves $480,417.23

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $480,417.23 and $38,684.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00050972 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 237,508,079 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

