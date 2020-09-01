Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.20

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.20 and traded as low as $83.20. Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 270,779 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.20.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported GBX 5.70 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Begbies Traynor Group plc will post 418.8623121 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently 428.57%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

