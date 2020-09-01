Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,748.78

Bellway plc (LON:BWY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,748.78 and traded as low as $2,310.00. Bellway shares last traded at $2,389.00, with a volume of 262,410 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.52) price target (up previously from GBX 3,190 ($41.68)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,330 ($56.58) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,444 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,385.83 ($44.24).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,540.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,748.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

