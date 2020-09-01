BidiPass Price Tops $0.0080 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. BidiPass has a market cap of $2.35 million and $1.54 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $697.40 or 0.05858592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015853 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,759,043 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

