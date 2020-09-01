Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $6,557,685.84 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 66,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $6,557,685.84.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $559,740.00.

BILL stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.33. 3,712,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,969. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.53. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $3,113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 172,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

