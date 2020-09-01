Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008353 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a total market cap of $187.93 million and $384.11 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040723 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $713.77 or 0.05951759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00036995 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 187,590,838 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

