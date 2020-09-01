BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.58. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 10,981 shares traded.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.87.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.52% and a negative return on equity of 15,217.90%. Analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

