BitCoen (BEN) Market Cap Achieves $51,919.89

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $51,919.89 and approximately $209.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.01443473 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,831.23 or 0.98400784 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

