Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.91 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $170.41 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00007685 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, Bithumb and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005016 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029524 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Exrates, Gate.io, Huobi, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, Crex24, CoinBene, Coinnest and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.