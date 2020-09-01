Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $588,251.90 and approximately $4,088.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00679647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00071431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

