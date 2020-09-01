Bitcore Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and QBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $1,624.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.48 or 0.03979511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.02367332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00529365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00807222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00686210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00056406 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,392,810 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,851 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.