BitGreen 1-Day Volume Tops $33,272.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $33,272.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001760 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and STEX. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001020 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00042052 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029184 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00032890 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.01443473 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,619,425 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

