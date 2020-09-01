Bitradio Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $86,677.83 and $60.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005737 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001958 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,121,572 coins and its circulating supply is 9,121,568 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

