BitTorrent Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $438.83 million and $50.55 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00133779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.37 or 0.01703420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00178050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00175783 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,714,545,771 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

