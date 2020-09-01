Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Bitzeny has a market cap of $179,773.13 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

