Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) Insider Buys A$15,152.82 in Stock

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner acquired 10,671 shares of Bki Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.42 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,152.82 ($10,823.44).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th.

Bki Investment Company Profile

Brickworks Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It employs bottom up approach with a focus on merits of individual companies rather than market and economic trends to create its portfolio.

