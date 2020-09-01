BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Up 6.9%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s share price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 6,650,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,304,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 585.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.