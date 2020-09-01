BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Up 15.8% This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $29,822.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00029626 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,162,240 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

