Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) is Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,693,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175,212 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $61,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

