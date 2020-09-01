BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 442.55 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 447 ($5.84). 122,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 39,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449 ($5.87).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 442.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 390.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $376.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14.

About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.