BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 15,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $2,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $5.81 on Tuesday, reaching $600.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.31. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $605.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.