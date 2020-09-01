BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.84

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.10. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 34,400 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

