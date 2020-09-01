Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.61

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as low as $11.08. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 31,700 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

