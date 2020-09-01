Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the July 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MUH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 15,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,806. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 35.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.