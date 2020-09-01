Blakecoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $12,920.64 and approximately $63.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,872.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.97 or 0.03975186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.08 or 0.02426377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00525379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00804911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00695485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00056626 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 27,230,372 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

