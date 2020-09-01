Block-Logic Hits Market Cap of $257,162.49 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $257,162.49 and $698.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.