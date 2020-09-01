Blocklancer (LNC) Market Cap Reaches $72,224.29

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Blocklancer has a market cap of $72,224.29 and approximately $16.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocklancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Blocklancer has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocklancer Profile

Blocklancer is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net.

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

