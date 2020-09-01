Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $200,070.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.01713561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00207321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00182398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00207944 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason.

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Kucoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

