BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.41 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $325,315.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.90 or 0.05962471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019381 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

