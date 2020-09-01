Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Up 155.6% in August

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the July 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,562. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Get Blonder Tongue Labs alerts:

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.