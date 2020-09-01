Blue Whale Capital LLP Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 6.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.44. 316,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,572. The company has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $207.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

