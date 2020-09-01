Blue Whale Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,000. Black Knight comprises about 3.8% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned about 0.13% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $84.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

