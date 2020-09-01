Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.31 ($0.11). 2,539,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million and a P/E ratio of -41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.