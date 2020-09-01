BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.55 (LON:BCI)

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.13 million and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.18. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

About BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

