BMO Capital Markets Raises Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $56.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $1,521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $7,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

