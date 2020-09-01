BOLT (BOLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $226,338.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00133918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.01654381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00175050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00203710 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

