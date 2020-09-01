BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $85,005.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00009991 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,787.37 or 0.99101936 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000783 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00167406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002679 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,986 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

