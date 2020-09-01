Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLX. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

BLX stock opened at C$33.50 on Friday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.83.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

