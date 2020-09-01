Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.29 and traded as low as $6.73. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 63,221 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

