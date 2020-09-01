BQT (BQTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $759,308.95

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. During the last week, BQT has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. BQT has a market cap of $759,308.95 and $370.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.90 or 0.05962471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019381 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,304,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

