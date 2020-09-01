Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.44

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.44 and traded as low as $80.00. Breedon Group shares last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 1,323,128 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BREE. Barclays upped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.75 ($1.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.44.

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

