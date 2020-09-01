Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Bri-Chem shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 50,525 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

