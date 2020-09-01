BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 7.5%

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 607,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 724,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $48,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,764.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,779.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,948 over the last 90 days. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,457,000 after buying an additional 2,562,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

