Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 15,964 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 684.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.