Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after buying an additional 415,264 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $196.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

