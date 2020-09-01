Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.74. 6,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

